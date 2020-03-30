Boruto Reveals How Grossly Terrifying Shojoji’s Jutsu is

Before Boruto: Naruto Next Generations officially kicked off the Mujina Bandits arc in the anime, there was a brief prologue where Boruto and Team 7 infiltrated the Hozuki Castle shinobi prison and dealt with the beginnings of the Mujina Gang threat. After this arc came to an end, it was revealed that the Mujina Gang boss was named Shojoji and had actually brutally killed Kokuri off-screen. While it initially seemed like this was censoring the brutal fashion Kokuri was killed, the latest episode proves that it was all part of the build up to its full reveal.

Now as the Mujina Bandits arc has reached a new phase in the anime, we’re fully introduced to Shojoji after not only was it further confirmed that he had been hiding in the body of Tento’s attendant Yamaoka, but that Shojoji’s manner of taking someone’s body is far more grossly terrifying than first expected. We get a gross example of it through him trying to eat Tento!

BRO THEY DIDNT CENSOR SHOJOJI’S JUSTU WHERE HE EATS PEOPLE LETS GOO!!! #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/cw06nMbMpg — 🌴Jake Uzumaki 🌴(Backup) Bleach 2020 Hype (@jacobhuston14) March 29, 2020

Episode 150 of the series sees Tento kidnapped by the Mujina Gang, and Shojoji explains that they have made some wild demands of his father the Feudal Lord. But unfortunately for Tento, Shojoji actually plans to take over Tento’s body in order to make his way to the lord himself. So he tries to get his Forbidden Jutsu to work, which involves chomping down on Tento’s brain.

But rather than kill him first, Shojoji unhinges his jaw to an inhuman level and bites down on Tento’s head. Drooling over Tento’s terrified face, it’s a gross depiction of how he must have killed Kokuri and Yamaoka in previous episodes. To have a complete clone of those he kills, it appears that he must do in such a terrible manner. Couple that with the gross resulting transformation, and Shojoji is one of the most disgusting villains yet.

How do you feel about Shojoji's big debut in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime? How are you liking the anime's take on the Mujina Bandits arc so far? Did you expect his eating jutsu to be so gross? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!