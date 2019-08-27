Boruto Shows Off Shukaku’s New Form

Naruto fans have their pros and cons when it comes to Boruto, but the sequel never fails to keep them talking. Not long ago, the anime finally hit a new arc which has gained some solid attention, and fans got to see a buzzworthy reveal a bit ago. After all, the anime saw Shukaku return, and he doesn’t look the same as fans remember.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode, and it was there fans reunited with Shukaku. With Sasuke having been teleported away from his battle with Urashiki, it was up to Gaara to save Boruto who stumbled upon their battle. The fight was a tense one, and the Kazekage was saved by his son Shinki and Shukaku.

The battle saw Shukaku hit up the battlefield with immense power, but he did not stay that way. After Gaara managed to seal Urashiki temporarily, Shukaku reverted to his new small form which fans find adorable. The chibi version of Shukaku has been seen before, but that wasn’t the only change the One-Tailed Demon made.

After all, Shukaku was forced into a tea pot, and fans are gushing over how cute the bijuu looks in his outfit.

The tea pot was meant to be used as a way to seal Shukaku until Boruto and Shinki could deliver him to the Leaf Village for safe keeping. Urashiki wants to siphon chakra from the beast, but Shukaku refused to go into the pot. As such, the anime carried on with a teeny-tiny Shukaku running around in a tea pot, and the aesthetic has got fans feeling all warm and fuzzy.

