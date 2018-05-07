‘Naruto’ Finally Debuts Tenten In ‘Boruto’

When it comes to Naruto, there is little balance between the series’ male and female characters. Guys like Sasuke Uchiha tend to hog the spotlight compared to girls like Temari, but that doesn’t mean fans will overlook their best girls when they appear. After all, Boruto did just bring Tenten back to the series, and fans were excited to see the queen of Team Gai let loose.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations shared its latest episode, and the update kicked off the Chunin Exams. The genin of the Ninja Villages were tasked with making it to the site of the first test, but they didn’t know Tenten was waiting in the shadows to trip them up.

As you can see above, the weapons expert showed off her trapping skills as she hindered genin left and right. Tenten showed up as the various squads made their way through a dense forest, and she watched as her traps ensnared kids one by one. No ninja was safe from her traps, and Tenten promised she wasn’t going to go easy on the brats.

“This is an exam, and it’s also a serious battle. I won’t be going easy on you, okay,” the heroine explained.

As the episode continued, fans were even able to see more of Tenten’s sealing abilities. The girl gave Gaara’s son a problem to solve when she summoned a slew of ninja robots to fight them. The sticklike creatures were able to use chakra to attack, but Shinki and his fellow Sand genin were able to breeze past the tech with ease. So, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Tenten gives the boy some grief in the Chunin Exams’ next stage.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

