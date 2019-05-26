Boruto and Naruto Are Coming to a New Japanese Theme Park

Given the wider popularity and distribution of anime and manga in its native Japan, many of the biggest series often branch out into the same kind of dedicated amusement parks fans in the West get of popular movie and cartoon characters. For example, Universal Studios Japan is expanding with special Sailor Moon, Attack on Titan, and Neon Genesis Evangelion attractions, and another amusement park will be adding a special attraction just for Naruto and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans.

Fuji-Q Highland, an amusement park located in Yamanashi Prefecture in Japan, announced it will be opening a special Naruto and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations influenced area later this July. Check out the teaser visual for it below!

Dubbed the “NARUTO X BORUTO Fuji Konohagakure no Sato (or Konoha Hidden Village),” this special attraction will be officially opening on July 26th. The special area is said to be 2600 square meters overall, and the estimated budget for the attractions is $10.88 million USD. According to the attraction’s official website, the biggest draw will be a special 3D indoor shooting attraction named the “Kagaku Ningu Dojo (or the Science Shinobi Dojo)” which will have attendees use the latest Scientific Ninja Tools to shoot targets and rack up points.

Along with this, the special attraction will be offering a special museum known as the “Nindoukan” which is described as a “museum where you can fully enjoy the world view of NARUTO-Naruto Shippuden” with a special “where you can enjoy a special image that condenses the famous scenes of Naruto and Sasuke.” There will also be a special photo studio where you can take photos alongside the series’ characters, and a special restaurant based on the series’ famous locale, Ichiraku Ramen.

More details about the specialty goods and services available at the park will be revealed later this June, so if you’re planning to go to Japan this Summer you might want to keep an eye on this!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.