Boruto’s Time-Travel Arc Pays Homage to Back to the Future

If you are up to date with Boruto these days, then you know the series has been busy. The story has put serious energy into its manga thanks to some big battles, but the anime has lagged behind in comparison. Now, the show is looking to fix its reputation with an all-new arc, and it seems Boruto is really leaning into its time traveling roots.

After all, when it comes to time travel, there is one person who knows the field best. Or perhaps two in this case. There is no outdoing Marty McFly or Doc Brown when it comes to time travel, so Boruto decided to pay homage to the duo with a Back to the Future nod.

Over on Twitter, official character artwork of Boruto Uzumaki surfaced from his new arc. The character can be seen below in full color, and he’s rocking a different outfit from usual. The hero has on a red vest which zips up, and it covers his long-sleeved shirt. Paired with blue shorts, the look is a very casual one, and it pays respect to the outfit which Marty made famous decades ago.

For those who have seen Back to the Future, they will remember the outfit Marty wore as the traveled back in time. The character work a long sleeved blue jean jacket which matched his plaid undershirt. A set of rugged blue jeans completed the look alongside another top, and you can guess what it was. Marty wore a bright red zip-up jacket much like the one Boruto is wearing these days, so you can see where the overlap falls into place.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.