Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Debuts Season 2 Opening: Watch

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is one of the big anime franchises returning as part of the new wave of releases hitting for the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the anime has kicked off its run of new episodes with a new opening theme sequence for Season 2. Go! Go! Loser Ranger! originally made its debut last year, and quickly made a mark with fans for its dark new take on Tokusatsu franchises like Super Sentai and Power Rangers. The first season opened up a whole new wave of possibilities, so now we’re finally going to get to see what comes next.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 has finally made its premiere as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and that means that the new anime will be kicking off a dark new undercover mission for D as he navigates a whole new side of the Dragon Keepers. It’s going to be largely focused on the Green Squadron this time around, and that’s the big focus of the new opening theme sequence teases what’s to come in its new episodes. You can check it out in the video above.

What to Know for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 is now airing its new episodes weekly as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the episodes are exclusively available with Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories. Keiichi Sato once again is directing Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 for Yostar Pictures with Keiichiro Ochi returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kahoko Koseki will be overseeing the character designs, Kenji Hayama will be serving as animation designer, and Yoshihiro Ike composing the music. The voice cast from the first two seasons are returning for their respective roles as well.

New and returning actors in Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2 include names such as Kosuke Toriumi as Chidori, Hiroshi Shirokuma as Mine Gato, Satoru Ito as Shigenobu Murakami, Koji Yusa as Hwalipon, Hiroshi Kamiya as Yakushi Usukubo, Yuki Kaji as Kyosuke Wakaba, and Masakazu Morita as Masashi Nishiki. The opening theme for this new season (that you’ve watched in the video above) is titled “Maji de Sekai Kaechau 5-byo Mae” as performed by Orange Range. As for the new ending theme, it is titled “Seigi” as performed by Fukurow note.

What’s New for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2?

The first season of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! introduced fans to a dark new take on Tokusatsu heroes. Imagining a world where the hero team immediately defeated all of the invading monster foes, it was soon revealed that they were forcing the enemy grunts to instead pretend like they are still a threat with many more fights each week. Performing on a grand stage in front of humanity, it turned out that this hero team is only fighting to maintain their own popularity and money from those who support them out in the field.

The first season of the series saw D team up with a bunch of recruits trying to work under the Dragon Keepers, and it’s soon revealed that there are actually more threats to keep an eye out for than the Dragon Keepers themselves. With all of this now in the mix heading into the second season, it’s going to make D’s mission of sneaking through the organization to eliminate the Dragon Keepers all the more difficult.

What do you think of the new opening for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!