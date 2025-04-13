Black Clover Shares New Update Ahead of Spring Return

Black Clover is now in the works on coming back with a new update later this Spring, and the manga has shared some new details about what and when to expect from its comeback. Black Clover’s manga is now in the midst of the final arc, and series creator Yuki Tabata has been sharing new chapters of the series on a quarterly release schedule. This means that fans get to see a new chapter or two of the manga every few months, and Asta and the rest of the Clover Kingdom have been steadily working through their final battles as a result.

Black Clover is readying to come back with a new update together with the latest issue of Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine hitting this Spring, and fans are going to get two new chapters when it launches later this May. With the manga gearing up for its new comeback this Spring, Shueisha has shared a new update (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X) that reveals that Black Clover is actually going to kick off the magazine with a leading cover page for the new editions.

Jump GIGA 2025 SPRING Preview in Issue #20.



Cover: SAKAMOTO DAYS.



Lead Color Page: Black Clover (2 Chapters).



Color Pages:

· 'Hagiya no Migurumi' by Nisio Isin & Yuji Iwasaki.

· 'alb' by Kobayashi Omusuke.



The issue will be out on May 2nd, 2025. pic.twitter.com/X34owZXQBJ — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 13, 2025

What to Know for Black Clover’s Spring 2025 Return

Black Clover will be returning for two new chapters on May 2nd with Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine. The new update reveals that there will be a special color page for the manga’s comeback, and will be including Chapters 379 and 380 of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series. The new update teases that there will be at least 48 pages with this next update, and that makes it quite the hefty one. This falls in line with the other seasonal releases for the final arc thus far, and the Spring 2025 update will likely be having just as much to offer as have been seen through the final arc to this point.

Black Clover’s next two chapters will also be picking up right from where things left off with its previous effort from earlier this January. It had Asta and Yuno reuniting to take on Lucius Zogratis directly, and the rest of the Black Bulls had been quickly taking out each of Lucius’ clones. Asta and Yuno’s teamwork had proven stronger than Lucius had been ready for, and by the end of that last batch of chapters the two of them were able to seemingly defeat Lucius. But it was far from the end of the fight overall.

What Happened to Black Clover’s Anime?

Black Clover’s anime came to an end a few years ago, but has unfortunately shown no signs of returning any time soon. Black Clover ended with a massive cliffhanger that saw Asta and the other Black Bulls getting ready for the next phase of fights with the Dark Triad, and this is still an entire arc away from where the manga currently is. There’s a good chance that the anime could return for new episodes someday, however, as now there is plenty of material left to adapt.

Black Clover’s anime was previously released on a weekly launch schedule, and that brought it to 170 episodes in total. Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see if the anime returns with that kind of schedule. Weekly production is no longer the norm as compared to when Black Clover first began, and fans would likely respond better to a seasonal release schedule. It’s something Pierrot’s execs noted about Black Clover’s potential future, and could be the direction the anime heads when it returns with new episodes someday.