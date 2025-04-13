One Piece Shows Off Kizaru’s Power With New Egghead Arc Fight: Watch

One Piece is now back in action with the second half of the Egghead Arc, and the newest episode of the anime is really showing off Kizaru’s power. One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 officially returned after a six month hiatus last weekend with a special double episode premiere, and it revealed just how much trouble Luffy and the Straw Hats find themselves in. As they are trapped within Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory, they now find themselves facing off against a massive group of Marine forces that are seeking to wipe out everything that Vegapunk has discovered through his research thus far.

One Piece: Egghead Arc spent the first two episodes of its return helping to set the table for the chaos to come, and now things have kicked off with a bang as the stalemate between the Straw Hats and the Marines have come to an end. Given the order to wipe out Dr. Vegapunk and his research, the deadly Admiral Kizaru has made his move and he’s now showing off his Devil Fruit power within the Egghead Arc’s cool new style. Check it out as highlighted by @pewpiece on X.

One Piece: Egghead Arc Unleashes Kizaru

One Piece Episode 1125 picks up right where the last one left off as Kizaru has officially made landfall on Egghead itself. After given the order by Saturn, Kizaru is now seeking to eliminate all threats and make sure that Dr. Vegapunk is killed. But the first one standing in his way is Sentomaru, who does his best to make sure to stop the Admiral in any way he can. It’s through this that fans see just how deadly Kizaru can be, and he’s just as much of a threat as the Straw Hats saw him as all those years ago when they last ran into him.

Luffy was quickly made aware of Kizaru’s arrival on the island as he was able to feel his power from far away, and it’s clearer now as to why as Kizaru quickly wipes out Sentomaru. Although it seems to pain Kizaru in a way considering that he shares a past with Sentomaru, it’s also made clear that it’s far from enough to have Kizaru pull back his punches in any sort of way as a result. He just goes all out against his friend, and Sentomaru quickly loses the fight as a result of this display of ability.

What’s Next for Kizaru?

One Piece is only getting started with its second phase of the Egghead Arc, so that means Kizaru is only getting started too. Kizaru continues to be one of the major Admiral threats that lingers over the Straw Hats as the last time they faced off against him, they were completely outmatched. Regardless of all of the tough foes they have taken on in the years since, and all of the training they have gone through, it’s hard not to be reminded of such a figure that’s now right in their faces.

One Piece: Egghead Arc is now back in action after spending six months on a hiatus, so we’ll be seeing all sorts of major battles as things only get further into chaos. Now is the best time to catch up with everything that’s happened so far, and you can find the newest episodes of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. But as things get worse for Luffy, it’s going to be more fun to watch for fans with each new episode coming our way.