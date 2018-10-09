New ‘Boruto’ Opening May Tease Next Story Arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently in the midst of the anime-exclusive “Mitsuki Arc”, but the show’s new opening seems to hit that the anime-only storyline that’s playing out may continue longer than some fans expect.

Take at look at the epic battle depicted in Boruto’s latest opening sequence:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Don’t ever @ me about a Black Clover opening being the “best opening of the season” when Boruto has THIS pic.twitter.com/GPYYzeIus1 — Pineapple (@VocalPineapple) October 7, 2018



The new Boruto opening sequence seems to have a very clear storyline, in which Boruto is frozen into some kind of ice rack trap, and must free himself. Cut ot a lot of reflective scenes of young childhood Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki, and their respective connections to their Shinobi parents. Those memories of family and friends seem to inspire a massive energy in Boruto that allows him blast apart the ice and free himself. We immediately cut to Boruto charging into battle against the Ice Dragon-type creature that presumably froze him in the first place – and he has an army of friends at his back as Calvary.

Included in the attack squad are Team 10 (Ino-Shika-Cho), as well Boruto’s Team 7 teammates (Mitsuki, Sarada), with Mitsuki briefly shown riding the back of Naruto alumn Aoda, the Summoning Snake. Aoda was last seen in Ryuchi Cave aiding Boruto and Co. in their fight against the evil giant snake, Garaga, out of duty to Sarada, the daughter of his master Sasuke. It’s safe to presume the mission to get Garaga’s reverse scale and save Mitsuki goes well (spoilers?…). The biggest mystery has ben seeing Gaara’s adoptive son Shinki and his Sunagakure team from the Chunin Exams (Araya and Yodo) also on the ice-covered battlefield. How and why Shinki throws in with Boruto and Co. is definitely something we want to know more about!

If anything, this opening may indicate that the current “Mitsuki Arc” could run for longer than anyone originally guessed. The footage above seems like it’s from a later stage of that storyline, after Garaga and Ryuchi Cave have been handled in the next upcoming episode. There’s still much we don’t know about why Mitsuki left Hidden Leaf, or who the mysterious Orochimaru clones in his company are, but presumably those answers lead us into the den of an ice dragon.

Catch new episodes of Bortuo: Naruto Next Generations Thursdays streaming on Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.