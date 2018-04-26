Sasuke Proves He’s The GOAT In Latest ‘Boruto’ Episodes

Boruto episodes 54 and 55 finally brought the anime around to the events of the original Boruto: Naruto The Movie. The series entered a new story arc that focuses on Boruto and his schoolmates preparing for the Chunin Exams – even as Boruto is having a major falling out with his father, Naruto, and a new threat gathers in the shadows. That threat comes in the form of a some new Otsutsuki Clan members who arrived on Earth, hoping to reap new power for Kaguya’s legacy.

With the Otsutsuki Clan back to wreak havoc and kill the most powerful jinchüriki on the planet, Hidden Leaf needed its best Otsutsuki-killer back: Sasuke!

In the last couple Boruto episodes, Sasuke has been reminding Naruto fans (or the newcomers who started with Boruto) why is truly is the Shinobi G.O.A.T.! See example #1 for yourself, below!

After Sasuke had proven that he may be the only one who can tame the wild and rebellious Boruto, episode 55 had the famed shinobi show off why his greatness also extends to be being a kick-ass teacher! After getting Boruto to manifest his very first Rasengan, Sasuke showed the young genin how you properly bend a shuriken, in one smooth motion that was the perfect statement about the ninja’s badass cool swagger.

In addition to all that, episode 54 also started with an awesome battle sequence between Sasuke and new Otsutsuki Clan villain Kinshiki – a sequence lifted right from the opening scene of the Boruto movie. If you want to see an awesome supercut of Sasuke’s movie and anime fight sequence, go HERE.

WARNING – Potential Spoilers follow!

Fans who saw the Boruto movie know that there’s more excitement on the way, where Sasuke is concerned. Based on how the film’s events are flowing into the anime, we can certainly expect to see moments like Naruto and Sasuke teaming up for an epic battle with the new Otsutsuki; Sasuke being seriously injured, and Naruto unleashing Nine-Tails to help save his friend. After all that, things culminate with Naruto and Sasuke needing a save form Boruto, who finally defeats the mastermind Momoshiki Otsutsuki with a powerful Rasengan that will redefine his life.

Thanks to Sasuke, fans who thought Boruto was moving to slow are about to get the sort of action and development they’ve been hoping for. Stay tuned.

How do you feel about Sasuke’s return in Boruto? Let us know in the comments!

Boruto airs new episodes Wednesdays on Funimation and Hulu.