Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Reveals The Secrets of Its Leads Strongest Attack

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has once again returned with a new manga chapter and it is a doozy. With Boruto Uzumaki entering the battlefield to lend a hand to his fellow Hidden Leaf ninjas, another major player has stepped into the sunlight. Jura, the leader of the Divine Trees, has arrived and is already proving why he is one of the strongest villains in the history of the shonen franchise. In taking on the biggest bad we’ve seen in the series to date, Boruto unleashes his ultimate attack and readers get a far better understanding of just how devastating the Rasengan Uzuhiko can be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 22, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The Rasengan Uzuhiko has changed the game, as the now teenage Boruto of Two Blue Vortex had spent his time well in isolation, learning how to harness this new technique. While his father was able to transform the Rasengan into projectiles and various other objects, the Uzuhiko variation is far different from much of what we’ve seen before. The ultimate attack is one that works with the planet itself and can be an unlimited energy source, with Boruto using it early on to make Code look foolish as a result. Against Jura however, even the Uzuhiko’s secrets aren’t enough.

The Uzuhiko Rasengan’s Power Unleashed

Shueisha

Aside from simply releasing a giant blast of power at a target, Boruto reveals some of the wild aspects of an opponent being hit by the ultimate Rasengan. Once Jura is hit by the attack in their confrontation, the son of Naruto explains that the Uzuhiko Rasengan has some hidden tricks of its own, “The world seems to be spinning, right? Your sense of equilibrium is mucked. You won’t be able to fly anymore, I bet even standing straight will be difficult.” Unfortunately, despite Boruto landing the attack on Jura, the Divine Tree manages to spring back into action.

As the leader of the villainous conclave explains, thanks to the attack following the same principles as his “biju bombs” he can nullify its effects and not have his equilibrium thrown out of whack as a result. Even with Jura shaking off the effects of the attack, it once again proves that not only has Boruto spent his time training wisely but he might be on a path to overcome his father, Naruto, in the power department in the future.

Boruto’s Anime Return

Studio Pierrot, the anime studio that has been the creators of Naruto and Boruto’s series over the decades, has yet to confirm when we can expect the return of the Hidden Leaf’s anime adaptation. Luckily, the production house has confirmed that Masashi Kishimoto’s series will be making a comeback, having confirmed earlier this year that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Part 2 is in the works. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted on when we can expect the ninja world to roar back to the small screen in the future.

You can read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex by clicking here.