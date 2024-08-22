Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Reveals Alternate Naruto Timelines

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex dropped some major bombshells in manga’s latest chapter. Focusing on a flashback featuring Boruto Uzumaki joining forces with the Jiraiya Clone and Kara Organization member, Kashin Koji, the shonen sequel didn’t just reveal original plans to kill the Seventh Hokage but branching timelines that would be quite different for Konoha. Thanks to the nefarious mechanics of Eida, the world is a much harsher place for the son of the Seventh Hokage, though these new timelines prove that things could always be worse for Boruto and his fellow ninjas. As the Divine Trees continue to work in the background, things are heating up for the Hidden Leaf.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 13, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. During his past meeting with Kashin Koji, which took place in between the ending of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and the beginning of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Boruto Uzumaki is informed of a surprising Otsutsuki ability. As Koji explains, thanks to his life-or-death fight against Jigen, the Jiraiya clone was granted the ability of “prescience”, aka the ability to see all possible futures. While we don’t see all of the futures that Kashin sees, we are given some unique breakdowns and glimpses at what might have been.

Two Blue Vortex Enters The Multiverse

The first possible future that Koji lays out is that Isshiki, aka Jigen, would have killed Naruto Uzumaki and thus taken over Kawaki’s body. In doing so, the Kara Organization leader would have accomplished his mission of creating a Divine Tree and destroying the world in the process. The other timeline that Boruto’s new mentor explains would have seen both Naruto’s son and Sarada Uchiha dying as a result of the fight against Kawaki which ended Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Kashin then explains that while they dodged these two horrible futures, this might have inadvertently brought them into the worst timeline. As Koji predicts, the Divine Trees became sentient and their leader, Jura, might just be the one to eliminate the son of the Seventh Hokage. Despite this potentially bleak timeline, Boruto isn’t going to stop when it comes to rescuing his parents and knocking some sense into his adopted brother Kawaki.

Want to see what the future holds for Boruto and the next generation of ninjas?