This Is the Best Bowsette Anime Fan Art Yet

A fan creation mixing Bowser with Peach from the Mario games has been all the rage on the Internet of late, and a new piece of fan art reimagines both Bowsette and Boosette — the same deal as Bowsette but Boo instead of Bowser — as ’90s anime characters.

Artist Pikiru shared their take on both Bowsette and Boosette a couple days ago on Twitter, and it’s a glorious one featuring the two in a style reminiscent to Sailor Moon as it appeared decades ago, grainy-looking animation, big eyes, and all. It’s pretty typical of Pikiru’s style, which you can see more of on their website. A second tweet from Pikiru indicates that they will eventually sell prints of their art in their online store, though it is currently offline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re not familiar with Bowsette (and therefore Boosette), the mixture traces back to the recent Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe announcement for the Nintendo Switch. In the trailer, the character Toadette uses a new item called the Super Crown to take on a form somewhere between Toadette and Peach. Twitter user @ayyk92 took that idea and applied it to Bowser, and boom — instant Twitter meme.

At this point, the popularity of Bowsette and company shows no signs of stopping, and there are any number of different iterations featuring characters from all across the Mario franchise. Boosette is arguably the most popular of the secondary creations, though that could change at literally any moment.

What do you think of Pikiru’s Boosette and Bowsette? Are you a fan of the mixture? Let us know in the comments!

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is scheduled to release on January 11, 2019 for the Nintendo Switch.