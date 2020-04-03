Bruce Willis Plays Doraemon in Strange New Commercial

Japan has seen its fair share of strange commercials, using a number of big time celebrities in bizarre positions in order to sell products and it seems as if Bruce Willis is helping to sell cell phones in a crossover with the iconic anime figure of Doraemon! Doraemon is on a similar standing in the East with the likes of Crayon Shin-Chan and Lupin The Third being a long running anime that has been a central part within the history of anime for decades. Now, the cat robot from the future is helping the star of Die Hard to create an insane commercial!

Doraemon first appeared in his own manga beginning in 1970, following the story of a robotic cat from the future that ventures back into the past in order to help the life of a young boy named Nobi who is frequently bullied and can’t seem to keep his grades up. Since premiering, the manga had run for decades and also had a number of anime series that helped bring the crazy feline into the public eye in Japan. While Doraemon himself hasn’t reached the height of popularity in the West, the cartoon-ish figure has become a staple in the world of anime and manga in the East.

Twitter User Otaku_USA shared the bizarre commercial that brought together the worlds of Bruce Willis and Doraemon, creating a marketing tool to assist the cellular phone providers of Softbank that is so strange that we can hardly believe that it’s real:

Bruce Willis is easily one of the most recognizable action stars in the world today, having starred in blockbusters such as Die Hard, The Fifth Element, Armageddon, and too many others to count. Japan has used Western actors for quite some time in creating outright strange commercials, with the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nicholas Cage, and many other Hollywood big wigs finding their way into commercials in Japan. We’ll be interested to see what other idiosyncratic commercials are created using the talent of Hollywood in the future.

