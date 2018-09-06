BTS To Perform On ‘America’s Got Talent’

America’s Got Talent has shown it knows talent when it sees it, and that is why one of the world’s biggest bands is coming to it stage. After all, BTS will perform on the talent show soon, and fans are naturally geeking out over the announcement.

The announcement was made public when host Tyra Banks confirmed BTS was heading to America’s Got Talent. The model confirmed the band will perform at the Dolby Theatre next week for the show’s September 12 episode.

Taking to Twitter, America’s Got Talent hyped the reveal with an emoji-filled post.

SCREAMING!!! 🙌 🤩 @bts_bighit is blessing the #AGT stage NEXT WEDNESDAY. RETWEET if you are FREAKING OUT about #BTSonAGT! pic.twitter.com/1qYgejWSXb — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 6, 2018

“SCREAMING!!! @bts_bighit is blessing the #AGT stage NEXT WEDNESDAY. RETWEET if you are FREAKING OUT about #BTSonAGT!”

Of course, fans were quick to geek out over the post. The tweet has been shared nearly half a million times so far, so you can be sure America’s Got Talent will surge in ratings next week.

BTS will be making the big appearance shortly after making their way to the U.S. The band is currently in the states for their on-going Love Yourself world tour. The band kicked off the sold-out event in Los Angeles the other night where BTS performed dozens of songs. The world tour is focused on the band’s most recent album trilogy, and Love Yourself: Answer was on show given its big Billboard success.

For those unaware, BTS is currently at the top of the Billboard Top 200 chart. The number one album is BTS’ second as their last album Love Yourself: Tear hit number one. Currently, the band is slated to perform their single “Idol” on the show as the track has become a viral hit. Its music video topped Taylor Swift’s record to become the most-viewed Youtube video within a day, and “Idol” debuted at No. 11 on Billboard’s singles chart.

So, will you be tuning into this special stage? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

