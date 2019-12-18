BTS Announces Times Square Performance on New Year’s Eve

What better way to ring in 2020 with a performance from, arguably, the biggest K-Pop band in the world? BTS has recently announced that they will be performing as part of the New Year’s Celebrations taking place in New York City later this month, assisting in helping the ball drop in Times Square. Though the group touted the fact that they would be taking an extended break following their last concert, it seems that they just can’t stay away from the limelight with this upcoming performance.

BTS’ Twitter Account, BTSNewYorkCity, shared the news that the famous Korean pop group would be performing in the Big Apple to help ring in this historic new year, though we’ll wait on further details to see where the performance will be televised so we can rock along with the legendary boy band:

Earlier this year, 2019, the band announced their “Speak Yourself” Tour that saw the group members travelling across the world to perform for stadiums of fans. Aside from the tour, this year also saw BTS get Funko Pops of their own, truly crossing off one of the benchmarks of popularity. On top of these announcements, the band will also be entering the world of gaming with their own mobile game as well as a television drama series of their very own as they attempt to take over the world via every medium. At this rate, it’s only a matter of time before the K-Pop band gets their own anime series.

The superstar K-Pop group has been on tear in the last few years as they have broke out into the United States and have become one of the most recognizable names in pop music these days. Major television appearances on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, The Graham Norton Show, Good Morning America, and America’s Got Talent, and even a dance cameo in the massively popular Fortnite video game.