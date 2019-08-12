BTS to Take Extended Break After Final Concert

BTS has been a major success around the world, and now Big Hit Entertainment has officially announced that the K-Pop supergroup will be taking an extended break following their final concert in South Korea in order to rest and recharge their batteries and to give the group some vacation time. This will mark the first leave of absence since the group’s debut in 2013, but Big Hit Entertainment doesn’t want to worry fans and confirmed they will return.

Through a statement on their official Twitter account, Big Hit Entertainment had the following to say about BTS‘ extended break, “We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation. Today’s LOTTE DUTY FREE FAMILY CONCERT performance will mark the last scheduled event before the members prepare to take their vacations.”

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기 휴가 알림 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/fV4Aw5UNY4 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 11, 2019

Elaborating further, “This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.”

Big Hit Entertainment also had a request for fans during the break, “During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways. Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off.”

Although there’s no current word on how long this vacation will last for the group, fans most likely won’t find any issue with it considering how much they have done in just a short amount of time. There’s no public set date for their return, but Big Hit Entertainment helped ease fans’ worry about their comeback, “BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them. Thank you.”

The superstar K-Pop group has been on tear in the last few years as they have broke out into the United States and have become one of the most recognizable names in pop music these days. Major television appearances on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, The Graham Norton Show, Good Morning America, and America’s Got Talent, and even a dance cameo in the massively popular Fortnite video game.