BTS’ CEO Bang PD Reveals His Ultimate Goal For The Band

When BTS debuted in 2013, the group never thought it would reach the heights it did in 2017. Last year, the rising k-pop group helped usher in a formational year for the genre as BTS successfully entered the global entertainment sphere. Now, the CEO of BTS’ agency is speaking out about the group, and Bang Shi Hyuk revealed his ultimate goal for the band.

However, it looks like BTS is well on their way to reaching the lofty dream.

Recently, the CEO – who is known by fans at Bang PD – did an interview where he opened up about BTS’ meteoric rise (via Soompi). It was there he said he always had high hopes for BTS and dreamed they would become top global artists.

“Truthfully, I only shared this goal with the BTS members after they’d already debuted,” Bang PD explained. “When I said things like this at the beginning, people in the music industry would look at me skeptically and say, ‘Right, it’s good to dream big.’”

According to Bang PD, his goal was for BTS “to become a significant artist in the global music market.” The CEO said the band has started to go down that path,and he hopes BTS will maintain the success they’ve grown and grow it further.

Of course, fans of k-pop will know just how large BTS has become internationally, and general audiences have noticed it as well. In 2017, BTS entered the U.S. entertainment industry in no small part because of their supportive global fandom. Those fans, who call themselves ARMY, were the ones who helped BTS win Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. Their loyalty gave BTS the sales to push tracks like “DNA” and “MIC Drop” into the Hot 100 chart, and the group was even able to perform the former track live at the American Music Awards.

BTS is paving a road for k-pop to have a larger global presence, and Bang PD hopes continued success will mark the band’s name down in history. With millions of fans behind them, BTS has every opportunity to grow as 2018 continues, and their CEO sounds more than happy to facilitate such expansion.

