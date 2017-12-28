BTS Leader RM Makes Chart History With Fall Out Boy Remix

2017 has been a non-stop year for BTS, and the group doesn’t look like it is ready to stop. Earlier this month, the group’s leader RM took fans by surprise when he featured on a remix of Fall Out Boy’s “Champion” – and the gig just made history.

According to Billboard, the remixed single has given RM some history-making firsts. “Champion” debuted at No. 18 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart, a list that notes 25 songs which barely missed the Hot 100 Singles chart. BTS made its first ensemble entry to the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart back in February with “Spring Day” and has since sent two songs to the Hot 100 list with “DNA” and “MIC Drop”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For RM, the remix has also put him on the Emerging Artist chart as a solo act. The list acts as an extension to the Artist 100 chart and accumulates all of an artist’s work amongst Billboard’s biggest charts.

The remix also helped RM mark new territory for a k-pop act as he appeared on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The new single hit a high at No. 2 as Fall Out Boy’s original rendition of “Champion” debuted at No. 4. The groundbreaking achievement makes RM the first k-pop act to lend itself to the rock genre. In the past, Billboard’s various Digital Songs charts have logged k-pop acts for Dance/Electronic, R&B, and Rap. RM’s entry into the Rock chart highlight’s the k-pop industry’s persistent growth within Western media, and it shines an impressive light on the rapper’s loyal fanbase.

After all, when it comes to sales, the “Champion” remix pulled some big numbers. Billboard writes that the single was downloaded 18,000 times in the week following its release, and it has been streamed 1.2 million times since December 21.

Were you surprised by RM’s surprise collaboration with Fall Out Boy? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!