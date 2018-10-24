Listen: BTS Announces Surprise English Single With Steve Aoki

BTS Army, are you sitting down? There is big news coming for the global group, and it has to do with Steve Aoki. After all, the award-winning producer announced a new collaboration is coming with BTS, and a teaser has dropped out of nowhere.

So, if you are ready to hear BTS give this English track their all, then “Waste It On Me” won’t be a waste of your time.

As you can see below, a short teaser has gone live for the upcoming BTS x Steve Aoki track. The song, which is titled “Waste It On Me”, is set to go live on October 25. Aoki confirmed the song was coming with a surprise tweet, and social media is already buzzing about the track.

BTS x Steve Aoki – Waste It On Me (Preview) pic.twitter.com/xu7uMbslGD — 😑 구대. (@loveme_613) October 24, 2018

“surpriseeee,” Aoki wrote on Twitter. “we’re back! got a new collab w/ my brothers @BTS_twt coming at u tomorrow!! who wants to hear it now?? Tweet #WasteItOnMe to unlock a preview!”

For those wanting a better look at the lyrics, the single teaser shared by Aoki breaks them down. The chorus begins with Jungkook as the youngest member of BTS shows off his impressive vocals.

“And I know there’s no making this right / And I know there’s no changing your mind / But we both found each other tonight / So if love is nothing more than just a waste of your time / Waste it on me,” the lyrics go.

The chorus features backing vocals from the rest of BTS with RM’s deeper tones coming through. This brief snippet is the only bit of “Waste It On Me” out at this time, leaving fans curious as to how much of the track will be in English. The track will be featured on Aoki’s new album Neon Future III which drops in early November. In the past, BTS has stood by its use of Korean as the K-pop icons champion their native language, but they often incorporate English lyrics into their tracks.

This big surprise has got fans buzzing as you might have guessed, and it comes not long after another bombshell was dropped on BTS’ loyal fanbase. Earlier this week, the group’s leader RM announced he would be dropping his second mixtape on short notice. The release, which is titled mono, debuted on Monday and quickly took over album charts worldwide.

So, what do you make of this new song? Does it have all the makings of a bop?