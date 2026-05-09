Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Returns With New Shonen Jump Crossover After Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen might have ended both its original series and sequel release, but the creator behind it all has returned to highlight another major standout of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It’s been a big month for Jujutsu Kaisen as the final volume of its sequel series launched in Japan and revealed some major details for the story’s future. With the creator behind it all revealing that it’s truly the end of the timeline, there won’t be that many other releases from Gege Akutami in the near future as he prepares for whatever might come next.

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The final volume of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo had Gege Akutami confirm that the story won’t be continuing any further, but thankfully that doesn’t mean it’s going to be the last we see of his art or style. To help celebrate just how well Ei Yamano’s Someone Hertz has been doing in sales, Akutami has returned with a special sketch for one of its main leads, Kurage Mizuo. Otherwise known by her on-air moniker of “Eel Potato,” check out Akutami’s special sketch for the heroine below.

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shows Love to Someone Hertz

Courtesy of Shueisha

Ei Yamano’s Someone Hertz made its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, but has quickly become one of the biggest breakout hits. The third volume has recently hit shelves in Japan, and has already crossed over 300,000 copies in circulation. It’s why the series got a special sketch from Akutami to help celebrate, and funny enough isn’t the first crossover between the two. Mahoraga made a surprise appearance in one of the manga’s bonuses in a previous volume release, so this helps to complete the crossover between the two franchises.

Someone Hertz has been such a runaway success for Shonen Jump that it’s been a total surprise. It’s unlike anything else in the magazine. It doesn’t have the intense action of some of the other franchises, nor is it driven by a central romance keeping the story going. It’s a much quieter story where a duo of friends grow closer over the love of a comedy radio show, and potentially might grow to be more as a result. It’s a total slice of life kind of story fans have been glued to so far.

How to Find Someone Hertz

Courtesy of Shueisha

Created by Ei Yamano, Someone Hertz made its Shonen Jump debut last Fall and has been selling breakout numbers in Japan ever since. It’s blown out pretty much every other series debut from 2025 and 2026 so far, and nothing else seems to be tracking on that level. Part of what has helped it reach such a standing is the fact that it’s so different from everything else. It’s such a quiet and funny read that fans can easily fit it into their usual rotation of other Jump hits.

It’s also one of those Shonen Jump hits that fans are already asking to see a new anime for, but it’s likely going to be a while before that happens. There are still less than 100 chapters of the series, and it’s likely going to need a much wider base of chapters for a studio to want to pick it up for any future adaptation.

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