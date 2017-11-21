Trending Hashtag Sees K-Pop Fans Explain Why BTS Isn’t Your “Average Boyband”

BTS may be done with the American Music Awards, but the US isn’t done with the boys. After the K-pop juggernauts made their live televised debut in America, netizens from around the world are starting to look into who the boys are. So, BTS‘s fanbase has made it a mission to show newcomers just what the band has done for them.

If you check out Twitter, you will find there are millions of fans sharing their BTS stories with newcomers. The fanbase, which goes by the name Army, is using the hashtag “BTS Is Not Your Average Boyband” to show the boys aren’t some passing fad.

As you can see below, fans from all walks of life have taken to social media to open up about BTS. Women and men of every age, ethnicity, and profession have come forth to explain how BTS’s close connection with fans has changed their lives.

Of course, BTS has plenty of eyes on them right now. The group has extended its reach into America gradually over the years, but promotions came to a head this year. After a series of US tours, BTS began making consistent leaps on the Billboard charts before their most recent album landed them on the Hot 100 list. BTS was even nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist which they won, and the AMAs brought the boys back to perform their latest hit “DNA.”

With BTS at attention, the US may be on its way to welcoming a new genre of music thanks to K-pop. The pressure may be on, but BTS is hurdling every obstacle that comes their way, and these fans below prove that Army is determined to help BTS navigate their growing fame.

#BTSIsNotYourAverageBoyband As a 32 yo mother of three I have never once felt ashamed to be #ARMY. @BTS_twt offers me sanity and pulls be back from the edge when my depression threatens to consume me. As a 911 dispatcher I have rough days and BTS helps me work through those. — Kaeℓyn Grey (@kaelyn_grey) November 21, 2017

Hi I’m 35 (today) & a mother of 6 children (my own mini ARMY). I became ARMY in 2015 & our home (& Van) has been full of music & dancing ever since. @BTS_twt has brought us closer together & I’m grateful to them for sharing their talents with us all. #BTSisNotYourAverageBoyBand pic.twitter.com/6S8WLAtX6S — Leah Graham (@honeymadegraham) November 21, 2017

I am Susan. A 49yo wife, mother, and teacher. I give and give and give. But BTS has taught me that I need to love myself first. They have helped me cope with my depression when I didn’t know how to push forward. I’m a grateful forever ARMY. #BTSIsNotYourAverageBoyband — ARMYmom (@BangtanARMYmom) November 21, 2017

I’m a 26 year old Navy veteran of 7 years and I’ve never experienced such an intense interest & respect for a musical act before. The relationship between @BTS_twt & ARMY are unlike anything I’ve ever seen in music before. #BTSisnotyouraverageboyband — Noelle (@NoelleLovesBTS) November 21, 2017

Hi, I’m Namjin. I am a 19 yr old genderfluid autistic college student. @BTS_twt helped me finally figure out who I am and are helping me to Love Myself. I would not be who I am or where I am today without them.#BTSisNotYourAverageBoyBand pic.twitter.com/iBBw3nJBKv — 김남진 (@HellYeahJoons) November 21, 2017

Hi, I’m Jem, 26, an employee and a survivor. @BTS_twt inspires me to never give up on my dreams and always believe that I can do better. They teach me to Love Myself even more and be the one who I am today. #BTSisNotYourAverageBoyBand pic.twitter.com/m0vwMT2pCD — VOTE ON MAMA ??? (@evergreensuga) November 21, 2017

