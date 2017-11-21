Anime

Trending Hashtag Sees K-Pop Fans Explain Why BTS Isn’t Your “Average Boyband”

BTS may be done with the American Music Awards, but the US isn’t done with the boys. After the K-pop juggernauts made their live televised debut in America, netizens from around the world are starting to look into who the boys are. So, BTS‘s fanbase has made it a mission to show newcomers just what the band has done for them.

If you check out Twitter, you will find there are millions of fans sharing their BTS stories with newcomers. The fanbase, which goes by the name Army, is using the hashtag “BTS Is Not Your Average Boyband” to show the boys aren’t some passing fad.

As you can see below, fans from all walks of life have taken to social media to open up about BTS. Women and men of every age, ethnicity, and profession have come forth to explain how BTS’s close connection with fans has changed their lives.

Of course, BTS has plenty of eyes on them right now. The group has extended its reach into America gradually over the years, but promotions came to a head this year. After a series of US tours, BTS began making consistent leaps on the Billboard charts before their most recent album landed them on the Hot 100 list. BTS was even nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist which they won, and the AMAs brought the boys back to perform their latest hit “DNA.”

With BTS at attention, the US may be on its way to welcoming a new genre of music thanks to K-pop. The pressure may be on, but BTS is hurdling every obstacle that comes their way, and these fans below prove that Army is determined to help BTS navigate their growing fame.

Do you have a K-pop story about BTS you want to share? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things K-pop and anime!

