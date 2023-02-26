Buddy Daddies Releases Midseason Poster

Buddy Daddies has been heading towards the final slate of episodes for its original anime series, and fans have gotten a cute new look at the found family at the center of it all with a new poster highlighting the anime hitting its midseason point! The series is rounding out its first slate of planned 13 episodes for the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and each new episode has been adding a unique wrinkle to the already wild situation that central characters Kazuki and Rei find themselves into. But at the same time, their family life with Miri is coming together even more.

Buddy Daddies is now working towards its final climax with its final few episodes fast approaching, and Kazuki, Rei, and Miri have been challenged in some interesting ways as their surprising new situation has the chance to become more permanent. But while the episodes themselves might be getting more intense as the anime gets closer to the end of its run, the newest poster is anything but as it shows off more of their happy home life together.

How to Catch Up With Buddy Daddies

Buddy Daddies is an original anime production, so there's no way to guess what could be coming our way next as the anime nears its final episodes. At the same time, there are also no clues as to whether or not the series can even get a second season. If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened so far, you can now find Buddy Daddies now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the new anime, they tease the series as such:

"A parenting diary of assassin buddies?! Two assassin partners who never let their target get away somehow end up taking in a four-year-old girl. The hot and cool buddies start a family life with this cute, innocent girl. These assassins can handle any job with no problem, and yet, they find themselves struggling with this little girl. From feeding her to playing with her to taking her to and from nursery school, they're always rushing around. But no matter how crazy their life is, when they have a job, they can't turn it down. To further complicate things, the girl happens to be the secret love child of a heinous mafioso that they killed! Is it really possible to live as assassins and parents at the same time? Can this temporary family find happiness?"

