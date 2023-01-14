Buddy Daddies Shares Opening and Ending: Watch

Buddy Daddies is now airing its new episodes as part of the very competitive and stacked Winter 2023 anime season, and the original series has given fans more to love with the debut of its opening and ending theme sequences! While there are a ton of franchises either returning with new episodes or getting their anime debut after successful manga runs, there are just as many original anime projects vying for our attention these next few months as well. One that has immediately made its mark with fans is Aniplex's original effort from P.A. Works and Nitroplus, Buddy Daddies.

This original anime series introduced fans to a pair of assassins who end up taking on a deadly mission that gets thrown for a loop when a young girl arrives looking for her father. It's already gotten off to a huge start with fans, and now that's even truer with the debut of its opening theme titled "Shock" as performed by Ayase. You can check it out in the video above while the ending theme is titled, "My Plan" as performed by DURDN. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Buddy Daddies

Upon finding out that they actually killed this young girl's father, now all three of their lives will be changing forever. It's hard to tell where this will end up when it's all said and done given that it's a brand new series, but if you wanted to see what all the fuss is about, you can now find Buddy Daddies streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the original anime series as such:

"A parenting diary of assassin buddies?! Two assassin partners who never let their target get away somehow end up taking in a four-year-old girl. The hot and cool buddies start a family life with this cute, innocent girl. These assassins can handle any job with no problem, and yet, they find themselves struggling with this little girl."

READ MORE: Buddy Daddies Just Might Be Anime's Next Big Hit | Spy x Family May Have Competition Thanks to New Anime, Buddy Daddies | Top 10 Most Anticipated Anime of Winter 2023

The synopsis continues with, "From feeding her to playing with her to taking her to and from nursery school, they're always rushing around. But no matter how crazy their life is, when they have a job, they can't turn it down. To further complicate things, the girl happens to be the secret love child of a heinous mafioso that they killed! Is it really possible to live as assassins and parents at the same time? Can this temporary family find happiness?"

How do you like Buddy Daddies' opening and ending themes? How are you liking the original anime series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!