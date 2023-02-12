Buddy Daddies Hypes Next Episodes With New Trailer

Buddy Daddies has now crossed the halfway mark of its run with its newest episode, and the series is hyping up what fans can expect to see in the second half of the series with a new trailer highlighting its final episodes! The Winter 2023 anime schedule is now halfway over, and fans have gotten to see all kinds of new series making their impact. One of the most curious early on was the new original project from Aniplex and Nitroplus, Buddy Daddies, which saw two assassins unwittingly adopting a young girl when one of their assassinations takes an unexpected turn.

The first half of the season has impressed fans with the kinds of twists and turns it's taking in telling its original story, but this new makeshift family is still getting adjusted to their new lives together. The second half of the season is teasing even more challenges coming their way in the future episodes, and it's definitely going to be a test for the burgeoning new family. You can see what's coming to the original series next with the newest trailer for Buddy Daddies below:

How to Catch Up With Buddy Daddies

Buddy Daddies is an entirely original anime production, so it's hard to gauge what could be coming next by the looks of this newest trailer. It's certainly a lot of challenges that new parents have to deal with along with more of the assassin action for the main duo that has been missing for the last few episodes. You can currently check out its available episodes and future releases now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect, they tease the original anime as such:

"A parenting diary of assassin buddies?! Two assassin partners who never let their target get away somehow end up taking in a four-year-old girl. The hot and cool buddies start a family life with this cute, innocent girl. These assassins can handle any job with no problem, and yet, they find themselves struggling with this little girl. From feeding her to playing with her to taking her to and from nursery school, they're always rushing around. But no matter how crazy their life is, when they have a job, they can't turn it down. To further complicate things, the girl happens to be the secret love child of a heinous mafioso that they killed! Is it really possible to live as assassins and parents at the same time? Can this temporary family find happiness?"

