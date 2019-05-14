Bungo Stray Dogs Season 3 Announces English Dub Premiere Date

Bungo Stray Dogs recently returned for its much anticipated third season, and it was one the biggest releases of the Spring 2019 anime season. The series’ original Japanese language release is currently five or so episodes in, and fans have been wondering when the series would be launching its English dub for Season 3. But luckily for fans, the wait won’t be much longer as both Funimation and Crunchyroll confirmed its release details.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll have announced that the English dub of Bungo Stray Dogs Season 3 will begin on Friday, May 17th at 5:00 PM EST. You can find new episodes of the English dub on both FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll on Fridays following after.

If you want to catch the series for yourself, you can currently stream it through FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Season 3 of the series brings back much of the staff and voice cast of the first two seasons and movie. Takuya Igarashi, director of the first two seasons and Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, returns to direct the third season for BONES. Yoji Enokido returns from the seasons and film to write the scripts for the new season as well. The voice cast for the first three anime projects have returned as well.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 3 is officially described as such, “The White Tiger and the Black Beast – Nakagawa Atsushi and Akutagawa Ryunosuke’s fight against Francis F. brings an end to the great war against the Guild. Life goes on as normal in Yokoyama, thanks to the continued truce between the Armed Detective Agency and the Port Mafia, who, together, saved the city from ruin. But there are still rumors of Guild stragglers and other crime organizations making their way in from abroad. Meanwhile, Dazai Osamu had premonitions of another impending disaster. Lurking in the darkness is the Fyodor D., leader of pirate organization Rats in the House of the Dead, his dreadful plans on the verge of execution.”

Bungo Stray Dogs was originally created by Kafka Asagiri with illustrations provided by Sango Harukawa for Young Ace magazine in 2012. The series follows the members of the Armed Detective Agency, a group full of individuals with super powers and use them to solve mysteries, and carrying out various missions for the mafia. The series is most well known for naming its characters after famous literary authors like Edgar Allen Poe, Agatha Christie, Mark Twain, and Akiko Yosano.

