Burn the Witch Was a “Turning Point” for Studio Colorido

The anime industry has a lot of players, and no companies are more important than its animation studios. From Toei Animation to MAPPA and even Production I.G., there are hundreds of animation houses in the business. In recent years, Studio Colorido has proven itself to be an up-and-coming brand, and it turns out Burn the Witch helped push the company to new heights.

The update comes from none other than Masahiro Kanae as the Studio Colorido exec spoke with Natalie. It was there the artist spoke about their tenure with the company, and according to Masahiro, anime projects like Burn the Witch made them rethink the studio’s direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Until then, I had not worked on anime adaptations of original works, especially those with well-known characters and worldviews. I was surprised at the strength of IP,” Masahiro shared. “I had been working mainly on original projects up to that point, but this was a turning point for me.”

In this discussion, Masahiro made sure to point out two projects in particular: Burn the Witch and Pokemon: Twilight Wings. Studio Colorido oversaw both projects, and they marked some of the company’s first big IP pushes. Pokemon is one of the world’s biggest franchises, and of course, Burn the Witch is tied to Tite Kubo. The creator of Bleach has a fandom all his own, and by the end of Burn the Witch, the series confirmed its canon connection to Ichigo Kurosaki.

As for what Studio Colorido is doing now, the studio released My Oni Girl back in May 2024, so it has been staying busy. The company has no new Pokemon projects on deck, and sadly, the same goes for Burn the Witch. Kubo’s series has been quiet for some time, but fans would love to see the magical title return. So hopefully, Studio Colorido hasn’t seen the last of Burn the Witch.

What kind of projects should Studio Colorido look into next? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!