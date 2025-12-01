Cancelled MAPPA Anime Shares Exciting Surprise For Fans

MAPPA’s original anime Yuri!!! on Ice, which was released in 2016, became one of the most beloved series, marking the breakthrough year of the animation studio. December 2025 marks the 9th anniversary of the anime reaching its conclusion after teasing a sequel. After making fans wait for several years, MAPPA confirmed a prequel film following Victor’s career as a figure skater was under production for a while, and even released a teaser. Unfortunately, fans’ hopes were crushed when MAPPA officially cancelled it in April last year. The cancellation sparked widespread controversy as many expressed their dissatisfaction towards the studio for making the decision after making fans wait for almost eight years.

While there has been no confirmation of the anime’s return, the anime is currently streaming all 12 episodes on YouTube for free. The offer will last until 21st December to commemorate the anime’s finale. Unfortunately, the free episodes are only available for Japanese viewers, while global fans will have to stream them on official platforms. The update by @comic_natalie on X immediately went viral, with many fans expressing their love for the series. Despite the unexpected cancellation, the series has only increased its popularity over the years. Even Junichi Suwabe, the voice behind Victor Nikiforov, shared the news on his official X handle, gathering thousands of likes and reposts.

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Unfortunately, even though the anime is being promoted with special updates and offers, there is still no confirmation about its return. During the cancellation announcement, MAPPA didn’t make any promises of the anime returning in the future. Since it’s an original series, fans won’t have an option to switch to a manga or novel to know what happens next. While the story reached a satisfying conclusion, there was still a lot of room to grow, especially if a prequel were released.

Victor’s journey from a prodigy to becoming a five-time gold medalist at the age of 27 was nothing short of marvelous. He won the hearts of millions of people all over the world and reached heights rarely achieved in the sport. Since the anime primarily focused on Yuri’s growth, Victor’s role was mostly to support him as his coach, idol, and lover. It’s evident that the series didn’t explore such a nuanced character as it should have. This is all the more reason why a film centering around him was necessary, as it would’ve helped us better understand the character and see things from his point of view.

Additionally, the anime’s finale hints at Victor’s comeback as he was performing with Yuri. According to the promise they made, Victor was supposed to be Yuri’s coach until he won five gold medals, but the story only ended with him winning a silver medal. Their journey was supposed to continue for longer before it came to an abrupt end. Although global fans can’t stream the free episodes on YouTube, the anime is currently available on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

