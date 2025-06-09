New Shonen Jump Series Introduces One of Its Coolest Power Systems Yet

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump is home to some of the best power ups and abilities out there in manga today, but Otr of the Flame has introduced what has to be one of the coolest new systems yet. Otr of the Flame is a brand new series from creator Yuki Kawaguchi, who most notably had a series cancelled within Shonen Jump before it even hit 20 chapters. The Hunter’s Guild: Red Hood was a standout series even before its cancellation, and fans had been wondering what the creator could be coming out with next when their next major series made its debut with the magazine earlier this Spring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Otr of the Flame is a completely different kind of series than Shonen Jump fans had seen from Kawaguchi before, and introduces a young hero who has united with a Flame Spirit to help fight off an incoming invasion from ice monsters. With his beginning training to figure out how to better use this power, the newest chapter of the manga officially introduced the power system that keeps its world afloat, Heroic Vigor, which works alongside magic and helps warriors use their powers of will to become much stronger.

Shueisha

What Is Heroic Vigor in Otr of the Flame?

Otr of the Flame Chapter 5 introduces fans to Heroic Vigor, which is explained to Otr to be a power exclusive to warriors. While mages harness magic from nature for their abilities, warriors are meant to use the hidden vital energy within their own bodies. Some don’t even master how to use after months of training, but Otr has a very short time to learn it. It’s explained that to use Heroic Vigor, one must understand the balance between strain and relaxation. Otherwise known in the series as “the rift between fire and ice.” It’s emotions of calm and passion blending together.

It’s further explained that the idea is like how “your voice comes out louder than anticipated when someone makes you laugh unexpectedly” or “when you’re worried about something and you figure out the solution in the bath or when you’re on the toilet.” Otr had been using this before when bonding with the Flame Spirit, so he already had some kind of knowledge of Heroic Vigor. He has yet to just figure out how to activate it at will.

Shueisha

How This New Power System Changes Shonen Jump

Otr of the Flame‘s Heroic Vigor is a power system that could make for some battles that really change what fans could expect from Shonen Jump magazine. The ability seems to not only factor in that others in this world will use magic, but this will also explain why some of the warriors Otr will face will be much stronger than they look. It also seems to be entirely physical, and could mean that these battles seen here won’t be a lot of blasts back and forth between characters outside of Otr using his flames in fights.

It’s the kind of system that’s flexible as it could evolve over time. It really works through Otr’s physical limits, and could push him to even higher levels as he masters the use of Heroic Vigor. It’s another way of saying it’s the human will to do whatever’s necessary, but comes with such a balance of mind that it’s not something warriors can easily use in battle either without much mastery. Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not Shonen Jump gives Yuki Kawaguchi the chance to finally show off what their ideas really are capable of.