Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Animated Show on the Way From Castlevania’s Adi Shankar

Ubisoft is working on a new animated series based on Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter says. The new show is called Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Vibe, and if that wasn’t already a big deal for Far Cry fans, Ubisoft has partnered with Adi Shankar, the producer of Netflix’s Castlevania. This new show will be geared towards young adults, but details are slim at the moment regarding when and where it’ll be released.

The Hollywood Reporter’s report on the new Ubisoft project described Captain Laserhawk as a “young-adult series” and confirmed that it’ll be based on the Far Cry 3 expansion that was so beloved by so many Far Cry players. This series is one of several that’s in the works with other properties like the Watch Dogs games also being adapted into their own shows. While series like that Watch Dogs one were being “toned down” for a younger audience, there was no mention of that happening with Captain Laserhawk, so Blood Dragon fans can hopefully expect the animated series to be as wild as the expansion was.

Some concept art for the show was also revealed which can be seen below. The series definitely looks to be channeling that neon Miami Vice vibe from the original expansion.

Ubisoft Film & Television managing director Helene Juguet spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about its work with Shankar.

“Adi is such a great fan of video games,” said Juguet. “We share the same culture and references. It’s been great to give him the freedom to do something very fresh and bold with our characters.”

Animated adaptations of video games – or really any TV series or movie adaptation based on a game – have been hit or miss in the past, but Ubisoft has an “incubator” team working to adapt games to other types of media.

“One of the incubator’s key projects is to translate the essence of video games,” Juguet said. “Our goal is to translate that into an innovative visual and engaging storytelling in animation.”

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon took players far outside the realm of the normal Far Cry experience and let them play as a cyber-commando character named Sergeant Rex Colt. It was so popular that future Far Cry releases were met with requests from fans and speculations about whether Ubisoft would do more with its Blood Dragon universe through more expansions.

It’s unclear at this time when the show will be released, who will star in it, and where it’ll be watchable.