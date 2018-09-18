‘Captain Marvel’ Fans Can’t Unsee Carol Going Super Saiyan

Captain Marvel is ready to make her big-screen debut, and Marvel Studios showed how prepared Carol Danvers is to carry a blockbuster earlier today. Not long ago, the first trailer for Captain Marvel went live, and it gave fans a first-look at Carol’s power. However, there is one thing the Internet can’t wrap its around around yet.

After all, it looks like Carol goes Super Saiyan just before the trailer wraps, and Dragon Ball fans are living for the transformation.

As you can see above, the first trailer for Captain Marvel has a lot to it. The reel begins with Carol falling to Earth. With the help of Nick Fury, the heroine must work to recollect her forgotten past, but a few threats will stand in the way. Of course, this means Captain Marvel will need to use her interstellar powers to take out some baddies, and the trailer shows how strong Carol is in its final moments with a Super Saiyan-themed transformation.

Just before the trailer ends, fans are shown a tracking shot of Captain Marvel powering up. The heroine is dressed in her iconic suit, and an aura of yellow cosmic energy begins to emanate from her body. As the shot comes to a close, fans are shown Carol as he eyes begin glowing a white-yellow, and her blond hair begins floating and glowing in kind. The impressive sight shows what kind of cosmic power Captain Marvel wields, and it looks much like how a Super Saiyan power-up would in real life.

As you can see below, anime fans are rallying behind the stunning transformation, but they know better than to think Captain Marvel is actually a Super Saiyan. Comic readers may recognize Carol’s power-up as it appears to dip into her binary power. The energy-rich state gives Captain Marvel unlimited power as it dips into a white hole’s intergalactic ambiance. When the heroine goes into the state, she becomes the MCU’s pseudo-Super Saiyan, and fans are now dying to see Carol take on Goku in a big-screen battle as such.

So, what do you think about the trailer? Do you think a powered up Captain Marvel would give Goku a good beating? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Captain Marvel will star Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019. The film will be followed up by Avengers 4 in May 2019.

