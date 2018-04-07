Anime

Fans Celebrate ‘Cardcaptor Sakura’s 20th Anniversary

As fans are beginning to realize, 1998 was a big turning point for anime as many of the most […]

By

As fans are beginning to realize, 1998 was a big turning point for anime as many of the most iconic series in the medium are celebrating their 20th Anniversaries this year.

Along with prolific series like Cowboy Bebop, Outlaw Star, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, one of the most influential magical girl series of all time, Cardcaptor Sakura, turns 20 this year. The now 20 year old series is still fondly remembered to this day (though its reputation in the West is a bit muddied due to its initial butchered English dub release), and fans are even loving the new series, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on to see how fans are reacting to Cardcaptor Sakura‘s 20th Anniversary, and tell us how you feel about the series in the comments!

@sakurachan84

@diiishiii

@SakuraSamurai5

@CCTakato

@KennethDay12

@TheBeyondersLTD

@GadgetsGeekery

@DoodledStars

@sincerelyrainii

@f_barsiana

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts