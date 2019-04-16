‘Cardcaptor Sakura’ Releases Engagement Ring Collection

Cardcaptor Sakura is back on hiatus following the release of its second season, but the shojo has not been left behind. Fans all over the world are carrying a banner for the Clow Cards, and it seems die-hards will be able to take their love to the next level quite literally.

After all, a set of special engagement rings inspired by Cardcaptor Sakura have been released, and they are all kinds of cute.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the team at Sora News 24 brought the rings to fans’ attention. It turns out Sakura Kinomoto wants to bring couples together with her own engagement rings, and the heroine is leaning on U-Treasure to see the plans come true.

According to the Japanese jeweler, a set of three Cardcaptor Sakura rings have been previewed online. U-Treasure plans to incorperate all the iconic images from the anime into these rings as one design features Kero and Spinel Sun holding up its gem.

A second design was released which is more subtle than the first. One side features Sakura’s Dream Key while the other showcases the Dream Wand. Finally, the third ring goes big on cherry blossoms to honor Sakura. Two petal buds are shown bolstering the ring’s gem in this sketch, and fans are excited for U-Treasure to release its first photos of these planned rings.

So far, the jeweler has yet to open pre-orders for the rings, but it will begin surveying customers on April 29.

So, would you care to pop the question with one of these rings? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series follows Sakura, an elementary student who discovers she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes from November 1996 to July 2000.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in June 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!