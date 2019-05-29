Cardcaptor Sakura Announces Magical Perfume Line

Cardcaptor Sakura may not be the most popular manga/anime series around but it certainly does have a significant fanbase. It’s because of this that a brand new perfume line was created to celebrate the Clear Card manga sequel series. Acting as something of a combination of Sailor Moon and Pokemon, the series follows Sakura Kinomoto as she attempts to collect rogue “Clow Cards” before they do significant damage to the world. Its a series that was certainly made to have its own perfume line, that’s for sure.

Crunchyroll shared the news about the new fragrances through their site, along with details about each bottle:

The description for the series reads as such: “Fans of the latest series of Cardcaptor Sakura can pick up fragrances inspired by the series’ four leads in elegant bottles, thanks to a continuing collaboration with Marui. The new line features scents inspired by Sakura, Li, Tomoyo, and Yue. Sakura’s combines hints of rose, pomegranate, and (of course) sakura for a light, sweet scent. Li’s features mandarin with lily of the valley, musk, and vanilla. Tomoyo’s fragrance combines notes of bergamot, lavender, and soap. Yue’s blends powder, iris, and orange flower.”

While the fragrances themselves were originally offered through the retailer, Shinjuku Mirai, that window has now closed and fans can pick these up at Hakata Marui in Fukuoka starting this Friday, May 31st, and ending on June 10th. The perfume itself will retail for around $55 USD.

Cardcaptor Sakura may be one of the most appropriate anime to receive a perfume line, this hasn’t stopped some other series from attempting to get in on the fun. Attack On Titan bizarrely enough had their own line of perfume that featured scents categorized by each of their characters.

For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series follows Sakura, an elementary student who discovers she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes from November 1996 to July 2000.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in June 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.