‘Cardcaptor Sakura’ Is Getting A Cafe

Cardcaptor Sakura fans are having a great year as the series’ newest entry, Clear Card, had revived the anime series after being gone for so many years. The love for the series has been so strong, it now has a collaboration cafe in Japan.

Celebrating the series’ popularity and the recent 20th Anniversary, Cardcaptor Sakura is getting a Kero-centric cafe in Japan full of cute and exclusive goodies.

Opening from April 27 to July 8 on the fourth floor of Tokyo Solamachi, Tokyo Skytree Town in Japan, a cafe focused on Kero which features his favorite dishes, dishes inspired by Kero (featuring his face somewhere), and drinks come in a special take home glass.

For fans in attendance, there are ten special coasters (which each visitor gets a random one per visit) and that fans that spends 5,000 yen or more will be treated to a cool tote bag featuring a new design for Kero (you can find more info at the link here).

There are many ways to show off your fandom for the series now as a 1:1 replica based on Sakura’s most recent staff from Takara Tomy is currently for sale along with U-Treasure’s brand of Cardcaptor jewelry inspired by the characters Sakura, Syaoran, and Yue (which you can find here).

Cosplay retailer Cospla is selling T-shirts and phone cases with designs featuring Sakura and Kero (which you can find here and are only available through mid-March before their full release later this April), and even the Japanese video rental store chain Tsutaya revealed a new T-Card based on the series.

For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series follows Sakura, an elementary student who discovers she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes from November 1996 to July 2000.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in June 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.

The original characters all returned, but middle school aged. Director of the original 1990s series and films Morio Asaka returned to direct the new series for Madhouse. CLAMP’s Nanase Ohkawa handled the composition, and contributed to the scripts. Animation director for the previous series and films Kunihiko Hamada is the character designer, and CLAMP’s Mokona handled costume and card designs. Masafumi Mima is sound directing, and Takayuki Negishi composed the music. Maaya Sakamoto also returned perform the opening theme song, “CLEAR.”

The original 1990s series will also be receiving a 4K remaster that scans its original 35mm film negatives digitally into 4K. The 11-disc set features the anime’s two seasons: the “Clow Card” arc, which ran for 46 episodes from April 1998 to June 1999, and the “Sakura Card” arc, which ran for 24 episodes from September 1999 to March 2000.

via Anime!Anime!