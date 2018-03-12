‘Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card’ Reveals New Merch

Cardcaptor Sakura fans have loved seeing the series come back as Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, and the series is especially getting that same love in new merchandise.

Animate Cafe Fukuoka Tenjin, Good Smile x Animate Cafe Akihabara, and Good Smile x Animate Cafe Osaka Nipponbashi are holding a special Cardcaptor Sakura themed cafe from March 23 to May 25 which will also have tons of new merchandise available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with specialty menu items like “Bentō That’s More Delicious When You Eat It With Good Friends,” “Sakura’s Piping Hot Potato Gratin,” “Chiharu’s Rare Cheese Cake,” “Sakura’s Birthday Cake,” “Clear Card Lychee Soda” and “Yukito’s Green Tea,” fans will also receive specialty coasters, key holders, and more.

There are also other specialty merchandise available, such as U-Treasure’s brand of Cardcaptor jewelry inspired by the characters Sakura, Syaoran, and Yue (which you can find here). Cosplay retailer Cospla is selling T-shirts and phone cases with designs featuring Sakura and Kero (which you can find here and are only available through mid-March before their full release later this April), and even the Japanese video rental store chain Tsutaya revealed a new T-Card based on the series.

This is also on top of the already announced 1:1 replica based on Sakura’s most recent staff from Takara Tomy. Now there are many ways to show off your fandom.

For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series follows Sakura, an elementary student who discovers she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes from November 1996 to July 2000.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in June 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.

The original characters all are returning, but are middle school aged. Director of the original 1990s series and films Morio Asaka is returning to direct the new series for Madhouse. CLAMP’s Nanase Ohkawa is handling the composition, and will contribute to the scripts. Animation director for the previous series and films Kunihiko Hamada is the character designer, and CLAMP’s Mokona will handle costume and card designs. Masafumi Mima will sound direct, and Takayuki Negishi is composing the music. Maaya Sakamoto will also be returning to perform the opening theme song, “CLEAR.”

The original 1990s series will also be receiving a 4K remaster that scans its original 35mm film negatives digitally into 4K. The 11-disc set features the anime’s two seasons: the “Clow Card” arc, which ran for 46 episodes from April 1998 to June 1999, and the “Sakura Card” arc, which ran for 24 episodes from September 1999 to March 2000.

via Anime News Network

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!