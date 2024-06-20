Cardcaptor Sakura Just Got Its Own Pizza Hut Menu

Pizza Hut is at it again. Whether you love or hate the pizza chain, you cannot deny its impressive list of collaborations. From ramen specials to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pies, Pizza Hut has done it all. Now, the chain is going viral for its new Cardcaptor Sakura menu, and the new items have got our mouths watering.

As you can see below, the special Cardcaptor Sakura menu has come to life thanks to Pizza Hut Taiwan. The group has added a very unique pizza to its menu with help from Cardcaptor Sakura. The pie is shaped like the head of Sakura's Dream Staff, and it comes complete with macaroons, mocha, Japanese curry, and more.

(Photo: Pizza Hut)

Of course, the Pizza Hut deal comes with more than just a pie. The menu, which launched on June 4, includes a special red bean bun shaped like Kero from Cardcaptor Sakura. All of the menu items come in special boxes featuring Sakura and her magical girl accessories. Plus, fans in Taiwan who've ordered the menu have received special keychains with their orders. And what are the trinkets? The keychains are miniature Pizza Hut boxes printed with Kero's Chibi form.

Clearly, this Pizza Hut x Cardcaptor Sakura deal is nothing short of impressive. The chain is going all out for the deal, but sadly, it did not last for the long. The promotion has already ended in Taiwan as it was launched to promote a special Cardcaptor Sakura bus tour in Taipei. The sold-out event drew in big crowds as Cardcaptor Sakura is one of the biggest shojo series in anime. So maybe, just maybe, this Pizza Hut crossover will pop up in other markets across the globe.

If you are not familiar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the CLAMP series is one of the biggest magical girl series out there. You can find the original anime and its sequel, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, streaming on Crunchyroll. So for more info on the title, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Ten-year-old Sakura lives a pretty normal life with her older brother, Toya, and widowed father, Fujitaka. Or she did, until the day she returned home from school to discover a glowing book in her father's study. After opening the book and releasing the cards within, Sakura is tasked with collecting each of these magical cards, while trying to live the life of a normal fourth grader. In the monumental task of collecting all the cards, Sakura must rely on her friends and family, and decide what she finds most important in life."

