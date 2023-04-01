Cardcaptor Sakura Announces Sequel Series

April Fools' Day has always been a tricky time when publishing news, especially in the entertainment industry. Luckily, major news still finds its way to readers as Cardcaptor Sakura has announced that a follow-up sequel to the 2018 series, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, is on the way. With fans waiting for over four years to see what would happen to the magical anime girl and her allies, the time has come to finally prepare for her long-awaited return to the small screen.

The first anime adaptation arrived in the late 1990s and was put to the screen by Studio Madhouse, the production house responsible for such anime legends as One-Punch Man's first season, Trigun, and Hunter x Hunter to name a few. While it hasn't been confirmed whether Studio Madhouse will return for the upcoming second season of Clear Card, they have been the only studio to animate Cardcaptor Sakura to date. The announcement was made at "Sakura Fest" in Japan, putting to bed the idea that this was an April Fools' Day Prank, especially thanks to the new key visual released to accompany it.

Cardcaptor Sakura Comeback

The Official Twitter Account for Cardcaptor Sakura revealed that a new season of Clear Card was in the works. While no release date has been revealed, the series is planning to finish the story that was laid out in the manga by creator CLAMP. Should the new anime season stick to the source material, there should be some major events on the way for the magical anime girl.

You can currently stream the first season of Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card on Crunchyroll, and here's how the streaming service describes the series, "Sakura had managed to capture all of the Clow Cards which could bring disaster to the world and turned them into her own Sakura Cards. Now it's spring. With cherry trees in full blossom, Sakura is just entering middle school. Her beloved Syaoran has returned from Hong Kong, and Sakura was thrilled to be going to school with him again. But one night, something strange happens to her Cards... On top of that, strange things keep happening in Tomoeda. Guided by the Key she encountered in her dream, Sakura starts collecting Cards again. And then, a new girl transfers into her class..."

Are you hyped for Sakura's return? Which other magical anime girls deserve a comeback?