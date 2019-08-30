Carole & Tuesday is Now Streaming on Netflix

Shinichiro Watanabe is one of the more prolific anime directors and creators among fans for his contributions to popular series like Cowboy Bebop, Space Dandy, Samurai Champloo, and many others. That’s why all eyes were on his latest work, Carole & Tuesday, which made its big premiere in Japan earlier this year. Reports from those who had seen the series in Japan were nothing but positive, so fans in the United States were getting anxious to see it themselves.

Luckily, that long wait is over as Carole & Tuesday is now officially streaming on Netflix. This is Part 1 of the series, which collects the first cour of 12 episodes with both its original Japanese language with English subtitles and full English dub.

The Netflix release of the series does not re-dub any of the original songs made for the series, but jury’s still out on whether or not one particularly notable one has been chaanged. Carole & Tuesday features Miyuri Shimabukuro as Carole, with English vocals by Nai Br.XX, Kana Ichinose as Tuesday, with English vocals by Celeina Ann, Akio Otsuka as Gus, Miyu Irino as Roddy, Sumire Uesaka as Angela, Hiroshi Kamiya as Tao, and Mamoru Miyano as Ertegun.

Watanabe serves as supervising director on the series with Motonobu Hori as director. Further staff includes Eisaku Kubonouchi as original character designer and Tsunenori Saito as character designer. Music for the series is by Mocky. Bones is producing the animation, while FlyingDog is handling music production.

Carole & Tuesday‘s official synopsis reads as such, “Fifty years have passed since mankind began migrating to the new frontier: Mars. It’s an age where most culture is produced by AI, and people are content to be passive consumers.

There’s a girl. Scrapping a living in the metropolis of Alba City, she’s working part time while trying to become a musician. She’s always felt like something is missing.

Her name is Carole.

There’s a girl. Born to a wealthy family in the provincial town of Herschel City, she dreams of becoming a musician, but nobody around her understands. She feels like the loneliest person in the world. Her name is Tuesday.

A chance meeting brings them together.

They want to sing.

They want to make music.

Together, they feel like they just might have a chance.

The two of them may only create a tiny wave.

But that wave will eventually grow into something larger…”