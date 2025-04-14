One Piece Cliffhanger Sparks Luffy’s Biggest Rematch Yet

One Piece is finally back in action with its new episodes making their way through the second half of the Egghead Arc, and the final moments of the latest episode has finally kicked off Luffy’s biggest rematch in the anime yet. One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 has finally started its new run of episodes following a six month hiatus, and that means fans are finally going to get to see the arc making its final climax. This also means that the anime will be showing off some of the big moments that fans have been waiting a very long time to see.

One Piece’s first two episodes of its comeback had finished setting the stage for the true chaos to break around the Egghead Arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats somehow need to escape Dr. Vegapunk’s future island laboratory. Saturn has surrounded the island with the Marines, and Kizaru has officially made landfall on the island after getting the official order to wipe out Vegapunk by any means necessary. Luffy instantly felt Kizaru’s presence, and now the two of them are finally fighting after all this time.

One Piece Sets Up Luffy’s Biggest Rematch

One Piece Episode 1125 saw Kizaru working his way through the island, and it was clear that he was far from holding back. Now that he’s gotten the order to take out everyone in his way, Kizaru has begun fully unleashing his power. It’s the same kind of power that fans had seen in action many years before during the events of the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, and it’s the same kind of power that Luffy himself is dangerously aware of. It’s why that fans had been looking forward to this fight specifically when it was first teased that Kizaru came to the island together with Saturn.

When Luffy had first come across Kizaru, he and the Straw Hats had become very aware of the true threat of the kinds of monsters that stood on the top of the Marine rankings. This was the first real time that they faced off against an Admiral in the field, and they were definitely not ready for the face off at the time. It’s why when Luffy instantly launches an attack on Kizaru that he’s far more confident this time around. He’s been training and making his way through the New World for this exact rematch, so it’s finally time to see it come to fruition.

Can Luffy Defeat Kizaru This Time?

One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 still has a lot of fights ahead of it before the arc can come to an end, and it’s far from showing off what it really has in store. As the anime continues through the arc, we’ll get to see Luffy taking on Kizaru in an even more fierce fashion. He’s changed a lot since his first meeting with Kizaru, and he has defeated some of the strongest foes he’s ever come across thus far. Luffy has even achieved the Gear Fifth form, so he’s got a great chance of winning this time.

Luffy’s not the only one with a big fight on his hands as the episode also revealed that Zoro and Rob Lucci are going to have a fight themselves. We’ve seen how Luffy has outmatched Lucci in their big rematch, so now it’s time to see how Zoro stacks up to one of Luffy’s biggest foes. If it’s anything like the fights we’ve seen from Zoro in the past, it’s another big fight to really keep an eye on.