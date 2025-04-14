Gachiakuta Hypes Summer Release With New Anime Poster

Play video

Even though anime fans are still getting caught up with the spring anime lineup, summer isn’t that far behind, and the legendary studio Bones has decided to get fans excited for their upcoming adaptation of Gachiakuta with a brand-new key visual. The striking new illustration features Enjin, a member of the Akuta Cleaners unit, and was accompanied by a special promotional video to hype up the character. The character art beautifully adapts Kei Urana’s original stylization for the series, with the two key artists from Bones’ adaptation, Satoshi Ishino and Hideyoshi Ando, bringing the mangaka’s original work to life without sacrificing their scrappy art style.



The PV accompanying the illustration is just as well-produced, featuring some of the character’s iconic quotes, like his very nonchalant, “Shall we clean up?” Studio Bones has always been a beloved studio among anime fans thanks to how much love and passion they pour into their adaptations, taking series like Mob Psycho 100, which have such a distinct style within the source material, and being able to elevate its strengths into a new medium. Gachiakuta is a series with an extremely unique visual style and poignant story that the studio will no doubt excel in adapting for the summer season.

Gachiakuta Takes Dystopian Dark Fantasy To a Whole New Level

Originally published by Kodansha under their Shonen Magazine Comics imprint and serialized in Weekly Shonen Magazine, Gachiakuta is a story that wears its political themes on its sleeve without ever feeling forced. The story follows Rudo, a boy living in the slums of a wealthy society as a tribesfolk – or, a descendant of criminals that’s been exiled to live as far removed from the rich as possible. Rudo, who has grown up living amid anything the wealthy dump into a massive dump site called “The Pit”, detests upper society for their wastefulness. As he learned from his adoptive father, Regto, the wealthy aren’t afraid to dump human beings, either, telling Rudo that his biological father was also dumped into The Pit for an unnamed crime before the boy was even born. One day, after returning home from scavenging in a dump site, Rudo returns home to find Regto killed and is charged with the crime. Due to his status as a tribesfolk, even though the young boy is innocent, he’s ultimately charged with the murder and, like his father, is dumped into The Pit.

Gachiakuta very quickly turns into a revenge story once Rudo – like every shonen protagonist before him – realizes his true power and vows to avenge his family, but what the story does remarkably well is turn real-world socioeconomic problems into a grim urban fantasy. The story truly has everything: discussions about wealth disparity within human society, the innate classist flaws in the justice system, and the disadvantages imposed on impoverished individuals while still managing to be an incredibly fun shonen action series. Rudo’s character development over the course of the story is absolutely phenomenal, and absolutely makes him one of the best-written shonen protagonists of the 2020s. Studio Bones’ adaptation of the series isn’t set to begin releasing until July 2025, but Gachiakuta is, without a doubt, a must-watch for the year.

