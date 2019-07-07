Netflix Announces Carole & Tuesday Release Date

One of the most intriguing anime releases of the year has been Cowboy Bebop and Space Dandy director Shinichiro Watanabe’s newest series, Carole & Tuesday. Releasing in Japan as part of the Spring 2019 anime season, fans have been anxiously waiting to find out when they would be able to see the series for themselves. Given the Netflix license, fans knew they were in for a wait but thankfully that wait is almost over!

Netflix announced during Anime Expo 2019 that Carole & Tuesday will be premiering worldwide on Netflix August 30th, and will consist of the first 12 episodes of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Legendary anime director Shinichiro Watanabe brings us a tale of Martian music-making in Carole & Tuesday, coming August 30th. pic.twitter.com/EhZwLFetCH — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 7, 2019

Though the series was streaming on Netflix Japan on a weekly release basis, the series has held off its first 12 episodes for outside territories. Carole & Tuesday will be running for 24 episodes, and the second half of the series has yet to premiere in Japan. With the second cour beginning on July 13th in Japan, it might be awhile before fans get to see the entire series on Netflix. But thankfully, this first cour will not re-dub any of the original songs featured in the series!

Carole & Tuesday features Miyuri Shimabukuro as Carole, with English vocals by Nai Br.XX, Kana Ichinose as Tuesday, with English vocals by Celeina Ann, Akio Otsuka as Gus, Miyu Irino as Roddy, Sumire Uesaka as Angela, Hiroshi Kamiya as Tao, and Mamoru Miyano as Ertegun. Watanabe serves as supervising director on the series with Motonobu Hori as director. Further staff include Eisaku Kubonouchi as original character designer and Tsunenori Saito as character designer. Music for the series is by Mocky. Bones will handle animation, while FlyingDog will handle music production.

Carole & Tuesday‘s official synopsis reads as such, “Fifty years have passed since mankind began migrating to the new frontier: Mars. It’s an age where most culture is produced by AI, and people are content to be passive consumers.

There’s a girl. Scrapping a living in the metropolis of Alba City, she’s working part time while trying to become a musician. She’s always felt like something is missing.

Her name is Carole.

There’s a girl. Born to a wealthy family in the provincial town of Herschel City, she dreams of becoming a musician, but nobody around her understands. She feels like the loneliest person in the world. Her name is Tuesday.

A chance meeting brings them together.

They want to sing.

They want to make music.

Together, they feel like they just might have a chance.

The two of them may only create a tiny wave.

But that wave will eventually grow into something larger…”