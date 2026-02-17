Cartoon Network Creator Celebrates Series Return

For those who might not be aware, quite a few classic Cartoon Network series are making a comeback to the small screen next month. Specifically, Tubi has announced that it will be the platform for many of Warner Bros’ fan-favorite series, planning to house dozens of classic animated shows as a part of its roster. Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, to name a few. To help celebrate another animated classic hitting Tubi in March, a Cartoon Network animator has returned to their franchise with a new gift for fans to ring in the occasion.

Alongside the many Cartoon Network classics hitting Tubi on March 1st, Codename: Kids Next Door will bring the entirety of its series to the streaming service. While this doesn’t mean that a sequel series is guaranteed, it will definitely introduce old and new fans to the band of kids involved in espionage. To help celebrate the occasion, series creator Mr. Warburton shared new art to hype up the return of the series that spawned six seasons with over eighty episodes. Warburton stated, “Heads up, operatives! KND is coming to Tubi on March 1st! Along with a LOT of your favorite Cartoon Network shows! Recommission EVERYONE!”

mr. warburton

Tubi Next Door

Codename: Kids Next Door originally ran on Cartoon Network from 2022 to 2008, eventually finding a place in the streaming world thanks to Warner Bros’ HBO Max. Unfortunately, the animated series lost its place on the streaming service, acting as one of many casualties as Max cleaned house when it came to many of the cable network’s biggest animated originals. Two years ago, Codename: Kids Next Door left HBO Max, with Tubi offering fans a very important lifeline to catch the series for free.

While a sequel series was never confirmed for this Cartoon Network offering, Warburton has had an idea for where he would want the franchise to go should the kids make a comeback. In the past, Mr. Warburton has stated that he would have loved to bring his young characters to outer space, sharing with fans that he had created outlines for “Galactic Kids Next Door.” The creator had confirmed that the script was sent to Warner Bros as a potential pitch for a sequel, but the studio has yet to confirm if it will move forward in returning to the world of Codename: Kids Next Door.

It makes sense that Tubi would be looking to add more animated series from Warner Bros onto its platform, as the platform has seen major success with one franchise. The Looney Tunes catalogue came to Tubi from HBO Max and has become a major property for the platform since arriving. With Tubi looking to add more Bugs Bunny and friends to its roster, it seems that Warner Bros and Tubi have struck a mutually beneficial partnership when it comes to streaming.

