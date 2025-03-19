Chowder Creator Reveals How They’d Revive the Cartoon Network Classic (Exclusive)

Chowder is definitely one of the big Cartoon Network classic animated shows fans want to see return for new episodes, and the creator behind it all is up for the idea but would need to make some changes in order to bring it back. Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. Animation are in a new era of experimentation as many of the classic shows from a certain era have been in the works on new projects and revivals. In fact, many of these shows even made a surprise return for a special crossover episode in Jellystone Season 3 (which is now streaming on Max).

To celebrate Jellystone releasing its final episodes (for now) with Max, ComicBook got the chance to speak with series creator C.H. Greenblatt all about it. But we also couldn’t pass up the chance to ask about one of Greenblatt’s other big series with Warner Bros., Chowder, and it turns out that the creator would be up for returning as well, “I would definitely be up for it. There’s been some pitches at Warner for it. I think it really comes down to timing and budgets, but I would be open. I wouldn’t say no.”

Chowder Could Return for New Revival

While Greenblatt would be up for bringing Chowder back for a new series, the creator also mentioned a new to tweak the series to justify a new take on it. But importantly, it wouldn’t necessarily be a full reboot either, “I think if I did, it would have to be a version that evolved it or tweaked it just a little bit so it wasn’t just more of the same thing because with the kids having grown up, the voices are different. So it’d have to kind of be, like, not necessarily a reboot, but some twist on it that, to me, justifies it existing as a new version.”

For those worried about maybe this meaning aging up characters like Chowder himself for a new revival, Greenblatt noted how that wouldn’t really be the case, “I like him as a kid. I think there’s a certain innocence to that, and I think there’s something fun about that idea of learning about the world. And he’s very innocent. He’s very open. I feel like I’d still like them as kids. But I’m glad we got to at least sneak him into the [Jellystone] crossover episode.”

Chowder Makes a Cameo in Jellystone Season 3

Chowder is one of the many series that gets some small representation in the Jellystone crossover episode, “Crisis on Infinite Mirths.” Not only is Chowder seen in a brief visual gag where he’s chasing after someone for a brief while, but even Truffles gets a small speaking cameo as well. Asking Greenblatt about this return, the creator noted how it was possible thanks to already bringing in voice actress Tara Strong, “That comes about because Tara does the voice of [The Powerpuff Girls‘] Bubbles. When you have one of the actors in for one voice, you’re allowed to use them for a couple other voices. So we’re like, ‘Okay, anybody we get in, we gotta do any other characters they did. We’re gonna use them for multiple characters.”

Chowder came to an end with Cartoon Network back in 2010, but the creator behind it all clearly has an idea of where to go with it next if it comes back. You can now stream the classic series with Hulu, and find all current episodes of Jellystone now streaming with Max.