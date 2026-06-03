Demon Slayer Summer Update Might Hint at Streaming Release

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is officially the biggest anime movie of all time, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. Unfortunately, despite Tanjiro and his allies’ success on the silver screen, there is one big question that surrounds the beloved shonen franchise. With the first anniversary of Infinity Castle set to arrive this summer, no word has been revealed as to when we can expect the movie to land on streaming services. Luckily, this might change as Crunchyroll has announced a major summer event that might flip the script on Demon Slayer’s streaming future.

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On July 3rd next month, as part of the Anime Expo celebration, Crunchyroll is planning to house the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Celebration, bringing together the Japanese cast once again. For more of a detailed breakdown of what is to come next month, here’s how the streaming service describes the event, “Celebrate the world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle at Anime Expo 2026 on July 3 at the Peacock Theater! Join us for a special event looking back on the theatrical release of Infinity Castle, featuring guests Natsuki Hanae (Japanese voice of Tanjiro Kamado), Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese voice of Giyu Tomioka), and making her Anime Expo debut, Saori Hayami (Japanese voice of Shinobu Kocho). Fans of studio Ufotable won’t want to miss a special video of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle! Also, fans won’t want to miss seeing the latest footage from Ufotable’s newest film project!”

Will Infinity Castle Announce Its Streaming Debut?

Courtesy of Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures

While the event has not been touted as revealing when we can expect Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to arrive within the streaming world, this would make sense as a major highlight at this year’s Anime Expo. The first anniversary of the shonen movie hitting theaters is about to arrive next month, and with movies like Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc already arriving on Crunchyroll, despite arriving after Tanjiro hit theaters, fans have been counting down the days. Of course, the streaming release might not be the only big surprise that the upcoming celebration has in store.

As of the writing of this article, anime fans know next to nothing about the next two films in the Demon Slayer trilogy that will bring the Ufotable production to a close. No release windows or titles have been confirmed as of yet, but the celebration hinting at what is to come while simultaneously revealing Infinity Castle’s streaming release date would make for one of the biggest one-two punches of 2026. Based on the deaths of the Infinity Castle, and the fights that are still to come in the Demon Slayer Corps’ future, the next two films may go even higher than Infinity Castle at the box office when all is said and done.

What do you think of Demon Slayer’s upcoming celebration at this year’s Anime Expo? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Press Release