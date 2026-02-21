Cartoon Network Movies Are Coming to Tubi as Part of Warner Bros Deal

Beginning on March 1st, some of the biggest Cartoon Network series are coming to Tubi, the free streaming service that is fit to bursting with movies and television series. With properties like The Powerpuff Girls, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Justice League, Teen Titans, Ben 10, and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends arriving on Tubi on March 1st, there’s plenty of screen time for CN fans this spring. On top of these television series, Tubi is also planning to house some of the biggest movies and specials that made up Cartoon Network’s library, and we have a rundown of these additions.

Beginning next month, Ed, Edd, n Eddy will bring some of its longer runtime specials to Tubi, including the likes of Ed, Edd, n Eddy’s Big Picture Show, Hanky Panky Hullabaloo, and Boo Haw Haw. On top of this showing from the Eds, Dexter’s Laboratory is bringing its special, Dexter’s Laboratory: Ego Trip, the time travel epic that united different Dexters from various timelines. On top of these two franchises, The Powerpuff Girls is also bringing two of its specials to Tubi in Twas The Fight Before Christmas and Powerpuff Girls Rule!!! The latter special was created as a special anniversary installment that aired following the original series’ finale.

The Cartoon Network x Tubi Fusion

Warner Bros

While Tubi is gaining quite a few Cartoon Network originals on March 1st, not all of the shows will arrive next month. So far, the series that arrive in a few days include the shows mentioned above, though there are plenty of classic series that have been teased. On the CN front, shows like Cow & Chicken, Justice League Action, Batman: The Brave And The Bold, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, and The Real Adventures of Johnny Quest have “TBD” release dates. Tubi is also planning on adding some major Warner Bros series to its roster, with the likes of Freakazoid, Mucha Lucha, Captain Planet, Hong Kong Phooey, Static Shock, Tiny Toon Adventures, and many more.

Tubi diving deeper into Warner Bros’ animated library makes sense, considering they saw serious success with one major franchise added to its roster. Last year, Tubi acquired many of the episodes and television series that were a part of Looney Tunes, and since Bugs Bunny and his animated pals arrived on the streaming service, the platform has seen major returns. In light of this union, the free streaming service is moving forward with WB’s repertoire.

Warner Bros ran into some serious controversy when it made the decision to lose many of its beloved animated series on HBO Max. Whether it was due to tax write-offs and/or being sold to other platforms, many animation fans have been thrilled to see these shows given new life. This doesn’t mean that Cartoon Network series don’t arrive on Max, as Adult Swim series routinely hit the platform, and will seemingly continue to do so in the future.

