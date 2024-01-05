Ed, Edd n Eddy Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

Of the many Cartoon Network original animated series to debut in the cable channel's history, there never was a show quite like Ed, Edd n Eddy. Focusing on the trio that all had the same first name, the show originally debuted in 1999, meaning that this year marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the suburban characters. Obsessed with gumballs and making the money needed to earn as many confectionaries as they could, the three cartoon characters might not have a reboot in the works, but Cartoon Network hasn't forgotten them.

In a world where series such as Animaniacs, Tiny Toons, and many other animated series are rebooted for a brand new audience, Ed, Edd n Eddy remains in limbo when it comes to the future of its characters. Luckily, fan animators did take matters into their own hands by creating an unofficial sequel to the series in "Peach Creek". Returning to the trio many years into the future, the unofficial sequel can be seen on Youtube if you haven't had your fill of the Cartoon Network classic.

25 Years of the Eds

Cartoon Network shared one of the original promos for the series, which saw live-action actors taking on the roles of the Eds. Included in the promo is none other than Rob Cordry, the star of movies such as Hot Tub Time Machine, Warm Bodies, and Office Christmas Party to name a few. Cordry was also the star of Cartoon Network's Children's Hospital, a live-action series that ran on Adult Swim.

If you missed Ed, Edd n Eddy the first time around, you can catch all the seasons of the surreal animated series streaming on MAX. Here's how the streaming service describes the show, "Ed, Edd n Eddy tells the story of three best friends, who band together to tackle life's most daunting challenge – puberty. Though they have the same first name and live on the same cul-de-sac in the suburbs, the three youths have very different personalities, which contribute to the confusion, contradiction and just plain awkwardness that defines growing up."

Do you think we'll one day get a reboot of this classic Cartoon Network series? What other animated series need to return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Eds.