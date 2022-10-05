CASETiFY One Piece Pirate Black Collection For iPhone and Android Is On Sale Now

CASETiFY has released the third installment of a collaboration inspired by the iconic anime One Piece, which is currently riding high on a wave of success from the One Piece: Red film that debuted in Japan this past August. The new drop of accessories for iPhone (including the new iPhone 14), Samsung, Google Pixel, Airpods, Macbook, water bottles, and more is dubbed the "Pirate Black Collection", and draws inspiration from collectible goods like playing cards, plastic models, and stickers. Your chance to own pieces in this limited edition series begins today, October 5th. The details are below, and if you see something you like in the Once Piece collection, you can order it here at the CASETiFY website.

The most unique item in the collection is the Golden Transponder Snail 3D AirPods Pro Case, which is based on the Den Den Mushi communication devices used by Marine Admirals to summon the Buster Call attack. The shell and the body of the case are detachable, which allows you to carry just the shell for convenience.

Other standout items in the new One Piece x CASETiFY collection include the Motif Case with dozens of popular icons, the Thousand Sunny Ship Case featuring the dream ship that the Straw Hat crew rides on, and the Brotherhood Sticker Case inspired by the bond between siblings Luffy, Sabo, and Ace. There's also a Poker Card Character Case that highlights the bonds between brothers and friends, and features six types of combinations including Luffy and Shanks, and Ace and Sabo. There's even a One Piece: Red version with an Uta & Shanks design.

One Piece: Red will debut in North America on October 6th at New York Comic Con followed by a wider release on November 4th. The official description for the film reads:

"Uta -the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans-excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance-the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."