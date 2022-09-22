One Piece Red Makes Over $100 Million in Japan

One Piece is quite popular at the moment, with the War For Wano continuing in the anime adaptation, the Final Arc beginning in the manga, and One Piece: Red continuing to dominate theaters in Japan. With the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise set to hit North America, and territories outside Japan, this November, the movie featuring Shanks' return and Uta's arrival into the series has already hit some major milestones but has also recently sprinted over the $100 million dollar mark in Japan alone.

At present, Japan is inching toward over eleven million tickets sold when it comes to seeing the Straw Hat Pirates' latest adventure on the silver screen, with One Piece: Red being the number one film in the country for several weekends so far. Based on how well received Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the latest One Piece film should have a big opening in North America to boot, though it will be interesting to see if it will be able to take the number one spot at the cinema when it arrives on November 4th in the West.

To help in celebrating this major milestone, series creator Eiichiro Oda shared a new "Wanted Poster" for Uta that gives the daughter of Shanks a bounty of her own as her status of friend or foe remains a mystery when it comes to Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates:

(Photo: Eiichiro Oda)

The official description for One Piece: Red from Crunchyroll, if you want to learn more about the upcoming story that will see the Ultimate Diva performing for the Straw Hat Pirates, reads as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans—excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

