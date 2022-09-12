One Piece Film Red Announces U.S. Release Date

It's almost time! One Piece Film Red is the most recent feature to join the hit anime, and the movie has done nothing short of stellar since it was released. Fans in Japan and a few other select markets have eaten up the update. Now, it seems One Piece has found a launch date for the film stateside, so U.S. audiences can mark the premiere down on their calendars.

According to Toei Animation and Crunchyroll, One Piece Film Red will be released in the United States on November 4th. Canada will also have the film go live that day while fans in Australia and New Zealand are treated on November 3rd. As for Germany and Austria, these markets will be able to binge the film on October 13th.

If you want to nab tickets ahead of time, U.S. pre-sales will begin on October 6th. Fans will have the option to watch the movie either subbed or dubbed in theaters. And if you happen to be at New York Comic Con come October, the event will host a special premiere of One Piece Film Red for attendees.

For those unfamiliar with One Piece's new movie, this entry is one of more than a dozen to tackle the Straw Hat gang. For more details on its story, you can check out the movie's official synopsis here: "Uta – the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly" – is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert.

With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans-including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance-all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter."

